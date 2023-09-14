Horizon Forbidden West May Be Coming to PC This Month

PlayStation’s Horizon Forbidden West is getting a new Complete Edition soon which will include the Burning Shores DLC along with the full game. This version may launch on PC at the same time as reported by the tipster ‘billbil-kun”.

The tipster claims that the Horizon Forbidden West: Complete Edition may launch on Steam as well as Epic Games for PC gamers. This release is expected to align with the PlayStation launch, or at least it will be around that time.

If you recall, the game’s predecessor, Horizon Zero Dawn, also got a Complete Edition with The Frozen Wilds DLC. But this launch will mark the first time a game made by Sony’s internal studios is released to PC at the same time as the PS5, or at least around the time.

ALSO READ Steam 20 Year Anniversary Sale Offers Up to 90% Discount

Horizon Forbidden West is not exactly a new game as console players have been able to play it since February 2022. But this would still be the fastest port to PC considering its a first-party Sony game.

Although this is just a rumor and should be treated accordingly, let’s not forget that billbil does have a good track record for leaks. The leaker has previously revealed the new Mortal Kombat’s name before it was announced, Starfield’s pricing and the limited edition Xbox controller and headset it received, and several upcoming games such as the Quake II Remaster.

The tipster did not reveal Horizon Forbidden West: Complete Edition’s cost, but it is most likely going to be $70 going by Sony’s usual pricing. It may be $10 cheaper on PC.