Steam 20 Year Anniversary Sale Offers Up to 90% Discount

Steam has just turned 20 and it’s celebrating by going back to its original colors, green with yellow buttons and a dedicated tab to show what happened in each year since its launch in 2003.

This enjoyable piece provides readers with the opportunity to purchase the “Top Games” from pivotal years in the platform’s history. It also includes informative footnotes, such as a nostalgic nod to the inaugural Steam Sale, along with the chance to acquire the original Portal game for a mere $0.99.

It’s also celebrating its 20-year anniversary with a major sale, offering up to 90% off on some titles. For instance, you can currently get Titanfall 2 for only $2.99 at the moment, a game that was originally available for $29.99. Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is 80% off at only $8.79.

ALSO READ Microsoft’s New Xbox Credit Card Can Collect Points for Getting Free Games

You can also get newer games at a discount, such as Amnesia: The Bunker for only $7.59. In fact, the entire Amnesia franchise is included in the sale with 75% off all older titles.

But that’s not all. Some notable AAA titles also have good discounts such as the remake of Dead Space is off by 40% at the moment for $35.99. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, which launched for $69.99 is currently going for $34.99 and the older Modern Warfare costs $19.79.

ALSO READ Lenovo Legion Go Launched as the Most Powerful Handheld Gaming PC

You can check out the full list of games on sale as well as Steam’s new look here.