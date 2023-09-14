How to Watch Pakistan Vs. Sri Lanka Live Streaming – Asia Cup 2023 Super 4s Match

Check out Pakistan Vs. Sri Lanka live score here

Pakistan will face Sri Lanka in their last match of the Super 4s stage of the Asia Cup 2023. The highly-anticipated encounter between the two sides will determine the second finalist of the competition, who will go on to face India on 17 September.

Pakistan will be looking to overcome a massive defeat against arch-rivals India in their previous encounter and book their place in the final of the competition.

The Men in Green have made five changes to their playing XI, three enforced and two tactical. Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, and Salman Ali Agha have been ruled out of the match due to injuries suffered in the India match while Faheem Ashraf and Fakhar Zaman have been replaced after a less than impressive outing so far in the tournament.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka too will be looking to bounce back quickly after their narrow loss against India. Sri Lanka, the defending champions, will be hoping to secure a place in the final for the second consecutive time.

Pakistan’s Line-up:

Babar Azam (c) Shadab Khan (vc) Mohammad Haris Imam-ul-Haq Mohammad Rizwan (wk) Saud Shakeel Iftikhar Ahmed Mohammad Nawaz Shaheen Afridi Mohammad Wasim Jr. Zaman Khan

Match Timings

The virtual knockout Pakistan-Sri Lanka Super 4s match in the Aisa Cup 2023 will take place at R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka with the game starting at 2:30 pm Pakistan Standard Time.

Fixture Date Time Venue Pakistan Vs. Sri Lanka 14 September 2023 2:30 PM R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Live Stream

Pakistan vs. Sri Lanka live streaming will be available for cricket fans in Pakistan at Tapmad and Tamasha while the match will be telecasted live on PTV Sports and Ten Sports.