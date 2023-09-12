Pakistan Suffer Another Huge Blow With Salman Ali Agha Likely to Miss Sri Lanka Match

Star middle-order batter, Salman Ali Agha, is likely to miss the upcoming Super 4s match against Sri Lanka due to an injury sustained in a match against India.

The 24-year-old cricketer was struck on the nose by a vicious delivery while sweeping the ball during the chase of 357 runs against the neighboring country.

The all-rounder was shifted to the hospital in Colombo after the national team suffered a 228-run defeat, where he was kept under observation for a significant time.

However, there is a glimmer of hope for Pakistani cricket fans, as sources have mentioned that he has been feeling better since the incident.

It is reported that Saud Shakeel will be a possible replacement for Salman Agha in the middle order if the medical board does not allow him to play against Sri Lanka.

The Babar Azam-led side has already received a major setback as two key pacers, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah, were ruled out for the remainder of the tournament.

The management has also announced Zaman Khan and Shahnawaz Dahani as backups who will join the national squad for a must-win clash against Sri Lanka.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Green Shirts will play against Sri Lanka in their last game of the Super 4s on September 14 at the R. Premadasa Cricket Stadium.