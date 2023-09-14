Islamabad Police Launches Dedicated Complaint Cell for Overseas Pakistanis

In a collaborative effort, Islamabad Police, district administration, and the Capital Development Authority (CDA) have introduced a dedicated Overseas Pakistanis’ Complaint Cell (OPCC) aimed at promptly resolving issues faced by Pakistani nationals living abroad, as announced by a police spokesperson on Wednesday.

This newly established OPCC will have representatives from the district administration, Islamabad Police, and CDA on hand to address the concerns of overseas Pakistanis. Notably, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) will serve as the Islamabad Police’s representative at this cell, ensuring efficient handling of matters.

ALSO READ 2 Famous Private Housing Societies in Peshawar Are Operating Without NOCs

The move follows the directive of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, who on 17 September 2022, inaugurated the initial Overseas Pakistanis’ Complaints Cell at the Central Police Office Islamabad. This initial cell was entrusted with the responsibility of managing complaints and was led by a designated Superintendent of Police.

The establishment of this joint OPCC underscores Islamabad’s commitment to providing timely assistance to overseas Pakistanis and addressing their grievances effectively.