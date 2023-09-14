Latest Colombo Weather Update Ahead of Pakistan-Sri Lanka Match

Pakistan vs. Sri Lanka Super 4s Asia Cup 2023 match is likely to be impacted by rain, which does not bode well for Pakistan.

According to the latest weather update, rain is likely to effect the start of the match, which would mean a delayed start. However, there is good news for the rest of the day as the rain is likely to subside.

According to BBC weather, there is a 98% chance of perecipitation at the start of the match, while the chances will go down to 32% after an hour. Thundery showers and a gentle breeze is expected throughout the day.

While, rain is likely to impact the match, it is expected that the match will be completed, with some overs being deducted.

Pakistan will be hoping that the rain stays away as anything less than a victory will see them being knockedout of the tournament. If Pakistan win the match, they will book their place in the final of the competition, where they will face arch-rivals India on 17 September.

However, if both teams share the points then Sri Lanka will qualify for the final due to their superior net run rate. A win for Sri Lanka would obviously mean that they qualify for the final.