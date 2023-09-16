China Railway and CDA Explore Partnership for Light Rail Transit in Islamabad

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) of Islamabad is actively pursuing a collaboration with China Railway to introduce the Light Rail Transit (LRT) system in the capital city. LRT is known for its high-capacity electric trains operating on dedicated tracks.

CDA officials, along with representatives from China Railway, recently held a meeting in this regard. Member Planning Waseem Hayat Bajwa stated that the initial meeting was deemed “very successful” and hinted at an impending breakthrough in forthcoming discussions scheduled in the next 10 days.

CDA envisions launching the LRT on two key routes: on the Islamabad Expressway and from the new airport to H-8. These routes have been selected for their strategic importance in easing the city’s growing traffic congestion.

One notable feature is the potential utilization of existing railway tracks from H-8 to Golra, boosting the feasibility of the LRT system. Moreover, officials are considering integrating these LRT routes with the city’s existing network of metro buses.

Should China Railway’s proposal be accepted, both parties anticipate signing a government-to-government agreement to advance the project. Previously, CDA explored funding from international donors, including the Asian Development Bank and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). However, China Railway has provided new hope for securing the necessary funding and expertise.

The collaboration between CDA and China Railway holds the promise of transforming the city’s public transportation landscape, offering a sustainable and efficient alternative for its residents.