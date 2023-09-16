Sri Lanka and India Receive Major Injury Blows Ahead of Asia Cup 2023 Final

Sri Lanka received a huge blow ahead of the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 final against India as star spinner, Maheesh Theekshana, was ruled out due to injury.

According to media reports, the right-arm spinner strained his right hamstring while fielding during the must-win encounter in the Super 4s stage against Pakistan in Colombo.

ALSO READ 5 Pakistani Players Sign Up for South Africa T20 2024 Auction

The 23-year-old bowler, who conceded 42 runs in his nine-over spell and took the wicket of Mohammad Nawaz in his last match, will undergo scans today to assess his condition.

The management has added 27-year-old spinner, Sahan Arachchige, to the squad to replace Maheesh Theekshana in the much-awaited final against the Rohit Sharma-led India.

Meanwhile, the Men in Blue also witnessed one change in their squad as all-rounder, Washington Sundar, replaced Axar Patel, who had suffered multiple injuries during the last match.

ALSO READ Naseem Shah Likely to Miss Important Games in World Cup 2023

The left-hand batter, who scored a crucial 42 runs off 34 balls against Bangladesh, will not be able to represent India in the final, prompting the management to add Sundar.

India and Sri Lanka will lock horns in the final encounter scheduled to take place on September 17 at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium.