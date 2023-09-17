Sarhad University Expands Its Horizons with the Launch of Islamabad Campus

Sarhad University of Science & Information Technology, Peshawar, is pleased to announce the establishment of its Islamabad Campus. The inauguration marks a significant milestone in the University’s journey towards providing high-quality education and accessible learning opportunities to students in the capital city and its neighboring areas.

Founded in 2001 and recognized by the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan (HEC), Sarhad University has consistently delivered on its promise of academic excellence. Its achievements span across disciplines like Engineering, Pharmacy, Computer Science, and Management. With 14 Convocations to date, the institution has empowered over 40,000 alumni, many of whom have made significant contributions globally.

The new campus will be home to a variety of academic departments, including Pharmacy, Physiotherapy, Education, Nursing, Management Science and Computing. Designed following international education standards, it promises a holistic academic and extracurricular experience.

“We are thrilled to announce the establishment of our Islamabad Campus. This move represents not just an expansion of our physical presence, but a commitment to bringing quality, affordable education to every corner of Pakistan. The dedication of Sarhad University’s management in this endeavor is commendable, and I am confident that our momentum will only grow from here,” commented Mr. Muhammad Riaz Karim, President of Sarhad University.

Adding to the sentiment, Prof. Dr. Salim-ur-Rehman, the Vice Chancellor of Sarhad University, stated, “The inauguration of the Islamabad Campus, backed by the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan, is a monumental step for us. This campus is not just for Islamabad but serves as a beacon for the entire region. As we embark on this new chapter, I envision Sarhad University ascending to the ranks of Pakistan’s top universities in the near future.”

With a pledge to foster promising futures for students, Sarhad University’s programs emphasize developing critical, logical, and analytical thinkers. Celebrated for achievements in diverse disciplines like Engineering, Pharmacy, Computer Science, Management, Social Sciences, and Health Sciences, the institution has garnered commendable recognitions:

Engineering Programs: Accredited by the Pakistan Engineering Council.

Pharm-D Program: Endorsed by the Pharmacy Council of Pakistan.

Computer Science Program: Approved by the National Computing Education and Accreditation Council of HEC.

Business Administration Programs: Certified by the National Business Education Accreditation Council.

Education Programs: Recognized by the National Accreditation Council for Teacher Education.

Nursing Program: Validated by the Pakistan Nursing Council.

Allied Health Program: Endorsed by the HEC.

Join the Legacy: Fall 2023 Admissions

Admissions for diverse programs starting Fall 2023 are now open at https://admissions-isb.suit.edu.pk/.

To know more about the new campus and offerings, visit https://isb.suit.edu.pk/