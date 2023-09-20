Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Rizwan Follows Shaheen to Shoot Down Baseless Rumors of Dressing Room Clash

By Imad Ali Jan | Published Sep 20, 2023 | 1:17 pm

Wicket-keeper batter, Mohammad Rizwan, has responded to the recent rumors that surfaced in the media regarding differences within the national team.

The Peshawar-born batter took to his social media handles and shared some verses from the famous poem by Kaleem Usmani regarding national unity.

“Is Parcham k saaye talay, Hum aik hain. Hum aik hain. Saanjhi apni khushyaan, Aur gham aik hain. Hum aik hain,” Mohammad Rizwan wrote.

Following a defeat against Sri Lanka in the recently concluded Asia Cup, rumors swirled about differences between senior players in the national team.

Reports suggested a heated debate between Shaheen Shah and Babar Azam, with some even claiming that Mohammad Rizwan had to step in to mediate.

Yesterday, premier pacer, Shaheen Afridi, also brought clarity and ended the speculations by posting a photo with Babar Azam on Twitter, writing, “Family.”

It is pertinent to mention here that the Men in Green concluded the Asia Cup on a bad note, only managing to win against Nepal and Bangladesh.

The next campaign for the Green Shirts is the upcoming World Cup 2023, sheduled in India while Pakistan will play the Netherlands in their first match.

>