ICC Announces U19 Cricket World Cup 2024 Schedule and Groups

The fixtures for the ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2024 have been revealed, with the tournament set to take place in Sri Lanka from 13 January to 4 February.
Sixteen teams will participate in the 15th edition of the competition, with some notable tweaks in the format.
It will be the third time Sri Lanka is hosting the tournament and the first time since 2006. The hosts will open the tournament with a clash against Zimbabwe on 13 January.
India, the reigning champions who won the 2022 edition in the West Indies, will begin their campaign against 2020 champions Bangladesh the next day.
The format for the upcoming edition has been tweaked from the previous edition.
The teams will be divided into four groups, each consisting of four teams, but the top three teams from each group will now progress to the Super Six stage. Group stage matches will take place from 13 to 21 January.
|Group A
|Group B
|Group C
|Group D
|India
|England
|Australia
|Afghanistan
|Bangladesh
|South Africa
|Sri Lanka
|Pakistan
|Ireland
|West Indies
|Zimbabwe
|New Zealand
|USA
|Scotland
|Namibia
|Nepal
Additionally, the fourth-placed teams in each group will compete in one more match against another fourth-placed team before concluding their tournament.
Following the conclusion of the group stage, 12 teams will progress to the next phase, the Super Six. In this format, two groups of six teams will be created, with the top three teams from Groups A and D forming one group, and the top three teams from Groups B and C forming the other.
During the Super Six stage, each team will have two matches to play. They will face teams from the other group based on their positions in the initial group stage. For instance, the top team in Group A (A1) will play against the second and third teams in Group D (D2 and D3). A2 will play against D1 and D3, and so forth.
The top two teams from each Super Six group will qualify for the semi-finals, with the winners of this knock-out round sealing their place in the Final which will be played at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo on, Sunday, 4 February.
The warm-up games are slated to take place from 6 to 12 January.
|Date
|Fixture
|Venue
|January 13
|Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe
|PRICS
|January 13
|New Zealand vs Nepal
|P. Sara Oval
|January 13
|England vs Scotland
|Colombo CC
|January 14
|Australia vs Namibia
|Singhalese Sports Club
|January 14
|Bangladesh vs India
|PRICS
|January 14
|South Africa vs West Indies
|Colombo CC
|January 15
|Pakistan vs Afghanistan
|P. Sara Oval
|January 15
|Ireland vs USA
|Singhalese Sports Club
|January 16
|South Africa vs England
|Colombo CC
|January 16
|Sri Lanka vs Australia
|Nondescripts CC
|January 17
|Nepal vs Pakistan
|P. Sara Oval
|January 17
|West Indies vs Scotland
|Colombo CC
|January 17
|Namibia vs Zimbabwe
|Nondescripts CC
|January 18
|Bangladesh vs Ireland
|Singhalese Sports Club
|January 18
|Afghanistan vs New Zealand
|P. Sara Oval
|January 18
|India vs USA
|PRICS
|January 19
|Zimbabwe vs Australia
|Singhalese Sports Club
|January 19
|England vs West Indies
|Nondescripts CC
|January 20
|India vs Ireland
|PRICS
|January 20
|Scotland vs South Africa
|Colombo CC
|January 20
|Afghanistan vs Nepal
|Nondescripts CC
|January 21
|Sri Lanka vs Namibia
|Singhalese Sports Club
|January 21
|Pakistan vs New Zealand
|P. Sara Oval
|January 21
|USA vs Bangladesh
|Colombo CC
|Super Six group
|January 23
|A4 vs D4
|Singhalese Sports Club
|January 23
|B4 vs C4
|Nondescripts CC
|January 24
|C2 vs B3
|P. Sara Oval
|January 24
|A1 vs D2
|PRICS
|January 24
|C1 vs B2
|Nondescripts CC
|January 25
|C3 vs B1
|Singhalese Sports Club
|January 25
|D3 vs A2
|P. Sara Oval
|January 25
|D1 vs A3
|Colombo CC
|January 26
|B3 vs C1
|Colombo CC
|January 27
|D2 vs A3
|P. Sara Oval
|January 27
|A1 vs D3
|PRICS
|January 27
|B1 vs C2
|Nondescripts CC
|January 28
|B2 vs C3
|PRICS
|January 28
|D1 vs A2
|Nondescripts CC
|January 30
|Semi-final 1
|February 1
|Semi-final 2
|February 1
|Final