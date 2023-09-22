Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

ICC Announces U19 Cricket World Cup 2024 Schedule and Groups

Published Sep 22, 2023

The fixtures for the ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2024 have been revealed, with the tournament set to take place in Sri Lanka from 13 January to 4 February.

Sixteen teams will participate in the 15th edition of the competition, with some notable tweaks in the format.

It will be the third time Sri Lanka is hosting the tournament and the first time since 2006. The hosts will open the tournament with a clash against Zimbabwe on 13 January.

India, the reigning champions who won the 2022 edition in the West Indies, will begin their campaign against 2020 champions Bangladesh the next day.

The format for the upcoming edition has been tweaked from the previous edition.

The teams will be divided into four groups, each consisting of four teams, but the top three teams from each group will now progress to the Super Six stage. Group stage matches will take place from 13 to 21 January.

Group A Group B Group C Group D
India England Australia Afghanistan
Bangladesh South Africa Sri Lanka Pakistan
Ireland West Indies Zimbabwe New Zealand
USA Scotland Namibia Nepal

Additionally, the fourth-placed teams in each group will compete in one more match against another fourth-placed team before concluding their tournament.

Following the conclusion of the group stage, 12 teams will progress to the next phase, the Super Six. In this format, two groups of six teams will be created, with the top three teams from Groups A and D forming one group, and the top three teams from Groups B and C forming the other.

During the Super Six stage, each team will have two matches to play. They will face teams from the other group based on their positions in the initial group stage. For instance, the top team in Group A (A1) will play against the second and third teams in Group D (D2 and D3). A2 will play against D1 and D3, and so forth.

The top two teams from each Super Six group will qualify for the semi-finals, with the winners of this knock-out round sealing their place in the Final which will be played at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo on, Sunday, 4 February.

The warm-up games are slated to take place from 6 to 12 January.

Date  Fixture  Venue 
January 13 Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe PRICS
January 13 New Zealand vs Nepal P. Sara Oval
January 13 England vs Scotland Colombo CC
January 14 Australia vs Namibia Singhalese Sports Club
January 14 Bangladesh vs India PRICS
January 14 South Africa vs West Indies Colombo CC
January 15 Pakistan vs Afghanistan P. Sara Oval
January 15 Ireland vs USA Singhalese Sports Club
January 16 South Africa vs England Colombo CC
January 16 Sri Lanka vs Australia Nondescripts CC
January 17 Nepal vs Pakistan  P. Sara Oval
January 17 West Indies vs Scotland Colombo CC
January 17 Namibia vs Zimbabwe Nondescripts CC
January 18 Bangladesh vs Ireland Singhalese Sports Club
January 18 Afghanistan vs New Zealand P. Sara Oval
January 18 India vs USA PRICS
January 19 Zimbabwe vs Australia Singhalese Sports Club
January 19 England vs West Indies Nondescripts CC
January 20 India vs Ireland PRICS
January 20 Scotland vs South Africa Colombo CC
January 20 Afghanistan vs Nepal Nondescripts CC
January 21 Sri Lanka vs Namibia Singhalese Sports Club
January 21 Pakistan vs New Zealand P. Sara Oval
January 21 USA vs Bangladesh Colombo CC
Super Six group
January 23 A4 vs D4 Singhalese Sports Club
January 23 B4 vs C4 Nondescripts CC
January 24 C2 vs B3 P. Sara Oval
January 24 A1 vs D2 PRICS
January 24 C1 vs B2 Nondescripts CC
January 25 C3 vs B1 Singhalese Sports Club
January 25 D3 vs A2 P. Sara Oval
January 25 D1 vs A3 Colombo CC
January 26 B3 vs C1 Colombo CC
January 27 D2 vs A3 P. Sara Oval
January 27 A1 vs D3 PRICS
January 27 B1 vs C2 Nondescripts CC
January 28 B2 vs C3 PRICS
January 28 D1 vs A2 Nondescripts CC
January 30 Semi-final 1
February 1 Semi-final 2
February 1 Final

 

