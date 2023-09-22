Naseem Shah’s Heartbreaking Message After Squad Announcement Goes Viral

Star Pakistani fast bowler, Naseem Shah, has expressed his disappointment at missing the much-awaited World Cup 2023 due to a shoulder injury.

After Inzamam-ul-Haq announced the national squad, Naseem Shah said it was unfortunate that he would not be part of the amazing team.

“With a heavy heart, I am sharing that I will not be part of this amazing team representing our beloved country,” Naseem wrote on his Twitter handle.

The Dir-born pacer added that everything is in the hands of Allah and expressed hope that he would be able to represent his country on the field very soon.

With a heavy heart, I'm sharing that I will not be part of this amazing team that will be representing our beloved country. While I'm disappointed, I believe everything is in Allah's hands. InshahAllah will be on the field very soon. Thank you to all my fans for the prayers! — Naseem Shah (@iNaseemShah) September 22, 2023

It is worth noting that Naseem Shah suffered an injury at a critical stage of the Asia Cup 2023, causing him to miss the must-win match against Sri Lanka.

Last week, Babar Azam, speaking to the media, said that he was hopeful Naseem would recover soon and join the team in the second phase of the event.

However, the National Selection Committee has announced the experienced fast bowler, Hasan Ali as a replacement for Naseem in the upcoming World Cup.

Pakistan will kick off their World Cup 2023 campaign against the Netherlands on October 5 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad.