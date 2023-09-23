Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Breakdown of Prize Money Announced For ODI World Cup 2023

By Sports Desk | Published Sep 23, 2023 | 1:51 pm

📢 For the latest Sports news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

The 13th edition of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup will see the winners of the 10-team tournament earn US$4 million, along with the trophy that they will lift at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on 19 November.

The runners-up will receive US$2 million, while the losing semi-finalists will get $800,000 each from the total prize pot of US$10 million. The 48-match event will be played across 10 venues from 5 October.

ALSO READ

The biggest Cricket World Cup ever will see prizes for each league match won. Teams will play each other once in a round-robin format, with the top four making it to the semi-finals.

The winners of each match in the group stage will receive US$40,000 and the six teams that do not qualify for the semi-finals will receive a payment of US$100,000.

The breakdown of prize money allocations is as follows.

Stage Rate US$ Total US$
Winner (1) 4,000,000 4,000,000
Runner-up (1) 2,000,000 2,000,000
Losing Semi-Finalist (2) 800,000 1,600,000
Teams eliminated after group stage (6) 100,000 600,000
Winner of each group stage match (45) 40,000 1,800,000

 

Sports Desk

Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
close
>