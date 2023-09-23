Breakdown of Prize Money Announced For ODI World Cup 2023

The 13th edition of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup will see the winners of the 10-team tournament earn US$4 million, along with the trophy that they will lift at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on 19 November.
The runners-up will receive US$2 million, while the losing semi-finalists will get $800,000 each from the total prize pot of US$10 million. The 48-match event will be played across 10 venues from 5 October.
The biggest Cricket World Cup ever will see prizes for each league match won. Teams will play each other once in a round-robin format, with the top four making it to the semi-finals.
The winners of each match in the group stage will receive US$40,000 and the six teams that do not qualify for the semi-finals will receive a payment of US$100,000.
The breakdown of prize money allocations is as follows.
|Stage
|Rate US$
|Total US$
|Winner (1)
|4,000,000
|4,000,000
|Runner-up (1)
|2,000,000
|2,000,000
|Losing Semi-Finalist (2)
|800,000
|1,600,000
|Teams eliminated after group stage (6)
|100,000
|600,000
|Winner of each group stage match (45)
|40,000
|1,800,000