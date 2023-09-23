Vivo is Working On Two New Budget Foldables

Vivo has recently filed two new trademark listings with the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO), likely indicating the development of upcoming clamshell foldable smartphones named the Vivo V Flip and Vivo S Flip.
Presently, the company offers two lineups of foldable smartphones, the Vivo X Fold 2, and a vertically folding device named the vivo X Flip, both of which are flagship models. Vivo’s X series typically indicates flagship status, which could mean that the V Flip and S Flip models are meant to be mid-rangers.
There is no word on the specifications for these two phones and it’s too early to talk about a launch date yet. For now, we only have evidence that Vivo is working on new phones and we will have to wait for a teaser campaign to hear official information.
Motorola recently introduced its Razr 40 series, with the base model being a budget-friendly foldable. There are also rumors circulating about Samsung exploring more affordable foldable options. Honor is also rumored to be working on a budget vertical foldable dubbed the Magic Vs, possibly an affordable version of the Magic V2.
Consequently, the idea of two budget-friendly flip smartphones from Vivo doesn’t seem far-fetched. It’s possible that other smartphone manufacturers are also considering entering the untapped budget foldable segment. Tecno recently did it with the Phantom V Fold.
As the foldable market continues to mature and foldable screen technology becomes more accessible, the emergence of budget-friendly foldable smartphones is expected to increase, meaning more accessible folding phones for the masses.