IFC Briefs Privatization Minister on Ways to Better Manage DISCOs

By ProPK Staff | Published Sep 25, 2023 | 10:04 pm

Federal Minister for Privatization Fawad Hassan Fawad held a meeting with the team of the International Finance Corporation (IFC) for the region headed by its Country Director Zeeshan Sheikh.

The meeting was attended by the Secretary Privatisation Commission, the Chairman of National Electric Power Regulatory Authority, the Additional Secretary of Power Division, and other senior officers of the Commission.

During the meeting, IFC made a presentation to the participants sharing different best practices around the world to help the government reform electric distribution utilities with a focus on improved customer services, reduction in losses, and an enhanced user base.

IFC also highlighted in detail different reasons for the failures of governments to successfully undertake privatisation of electric distribution utilities including lack of political will and absence of mechanisms including an efficient regulatory framework.

Detailed deliberations were made on different options available for bringing in private sector efficiencies in the management of electric distribution utilities.

