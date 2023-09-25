IT Ministry to Boost AI Adoption in Pakistan With Better Policies

The Ministry of IT & Telecom has received feedback from the public and stakeholders on Artificial Intelligence (AI) Policy.

Sources in the Ministry of IT told ProPakistani that the ministry will form a high-level committee to review these proposals.

The Artificial Intelligence Policy aims to transform Pakistan into a knowledge-based economy and create a conducive ecosystem for the responsible adoption of AI.

The committee will comprise ministry and government officials and it will also have representation from the industry & academia. The committee will review these proposals and consult with various stakeholders on the policy.

ALSO READ Telenor Microfinance Bank Receives In-Principle Approval to Establish a Digital Retail Bank

The committee will also recommend changes in the Artificial Intelligence Policy Draft. The final drift of IA policy will be sent to the Law Ministry for vetting. After approval from the Law Ministry, the policy draft will be sent to the federal cabinet for another approval.

The IT Ministry had also sought suggestions from the general public and other stakeholders about this draft.

ALSO READ TenX Showcase Pakistan’s Growing Influence in the Global AI Arena

According to the Ministry of IT and Telecom, the interest of willing AI experts was also sought for consultation on the policy draft and finalizing it. A few experts related to artificial intelligence have expressed interest in joining the committee, whose names are also under consideration.

The policy aims to go beyond the meager approach of adopting technology. It will fundamentally rethink AI adoption in the local context so that new growth areas can be identified and intervened in considering the existing job market’s relevance.