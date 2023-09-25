IT Ministry to Boost AI Adoption in Pakistan With Better Policies

By Aasil Ahmed | Published Sep 25, 2023 | 12:45 pm

📢 For the latest Tech & Telecom news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

The Ministry of IT & Telecom has received feedback from the public and stakeholders on Artificial Intelligence (AI) Policy.

Sources in the Ministry of IT told ProPakistani that the ministry will form a high-level committee to review these proposals.

The Artificial Intelligence Policy aims to transform Pakistan into a knowledge-based economy and create a conducive ecosystem for the responsible adoption of AI.

The committee will comprise ministry and government officials and it will also have representation from the industry & academia. The committee will review these proposals and consult with various stakeholders on the policy.

ALSO READ

The committee will also recommend changes in the Artificial Intelligence Policy Draft. The final drift of IA policy will be sent to the Law Ministry for vetting. After approval from the Law Ministry, the policy draft will be sent to the federal cabinet for another approval.

The IT Ministry had also sought suggestions from the general public and other stakeholders about this draft.

ALSO READ

According to the Ministry of IT and Telecom, the interest of willing AI experts was also sought for consultation on the policy draft and finalizing it. A few experts related to artificial intelligence have expressed interest in joining the committee, whose names are also under consideration.

The policy aims to go beyond the meager approach of adopting technology. It will fundamentally rethink AI adoption in the local context so that new growth areas can be identified and intervened in considering the existing job market’s relevance.

Aasil Ahmed

lens

Sonam Kapoor Turn Heads In Black Satin Gown With Plunging Neckline
Read more in lens

proproperty

Islamabad’s Master Plan Revision Faces Significant Delays
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
close
>