UN Official Loses Mobile Phone During Street Crime in Karachi

By Asma Sajid | Published Sep 25, 2023 | 2:45 pm

In a swift operation conducted by Bot Basin Police in Karachi, a stolen mobile phone belonging to a United Nations official has been successfully recovered, and the accused behind the theft has been apprehended.

The arrest was made as part of a targeted action, during which both the stolen mobile phone and a cache of weapons were retrieved from the possession of the arrested individual.

According to the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) South, Imran Qureshi, the apprehended suspect is reportedly battling addiction issues, particularly related to drugs.

Meanwhile, in another part of the city, in the Shah Faisal Colony area, street criminals carried out a robbery, targeting salesmen of a cigarette company and making away with cartons of cigarettes.

>