CDWP Clears Two Development Projects Worth Rs. 2.42 Billion

The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) cleared two development projects worth Rs 2.42 billion during its meeting held on Monday under the Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission Dr Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan.

The forum cleared Program for Flood Response through Reconstruction of Education Facilities in Sindh worth Rs 1.56 billion and Operational Improvement of Federal Investigation Agency in AML/CFT, Counter Terrorism Wing & Case Management System worth Rs 858.577 million.

ALSO READ EdTech Platform Taleemabad Raises $2.3 Million in Seed Funding

The CDWP cleared the Program for Flood Response through Reconstruction of Education Facilities in Sindh worth Rs 1,566.628 million. The Sindh government is the sponsoring agency of the project. Under the project, the government aims to cater to the need to reduce the dropout rate and increase enrollments, the government has planned to establish at least 500 elementary schools in the province.

The Sindh Education and Literacy Department (SELD) has undertaken multiple initiatives securing development partners’ assistance for upgradation as well as bringing in innovative approaches through technical assistance with a targeted focus on improving girls’ education, girls’ retention, and successful transition from primary to secondary education.

The project is conceived keeping in view the fact that the number of elementary schools is much lower than the primary schools in rural Sindh. This particular issue adversely affects primary school student’s retention and is the biggest cause of students dropping out of school. Similarly, the net enrollment rate for girls is low.

The forum also cleared the Operational Improvement of Federal Investigation Agency in AML/CFT, Counter Terrorism Wing & Case Management System worth Rs 858.577 million. The Ministry of Interior is the sponsoring agency of the project.

The project envisages revamping of Counter Terrorism Wing to act as the Federal Level Counter Terrorism Wing to enforce the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997, to deal with transnational & inter-provincial mandates to combat terrorism and Terrorist Financing, to identify criminal networks that recruit/engage/hire Pakistani youth for violence and make them fighters to fight their wars elsewhere; to bring Pakistan out of the grey list, to counter national and transnational terrorism threats; to enhance overall security at national, regional and global levels.

It also aims to improve mechanisms for making assessments of the threats of terrorism at the national level, to achieve the international standards of transparency and accountability through state-of-the-art law enforcement agency, to assess, scrutinize, and disseminate the financial intelligence shared by FMU, to carry out efficient criminal prosecution and prosecution of the perpetrators, accomplices, and other persons who are in any way linked with money laundering and terrorist financing.

The CDWP meeting was attended by the Chief Economist, Members Planning Commission, and representatives from the various ministries.