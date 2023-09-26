Property Tycoon Faces Legal Action in Cheque Bounce Case

In a developing legal saga, Lohibher Police Station in Islamabad has filed charges against a well-known property tycoon and his marketing director under section 489F of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC). The accused parties have been identified as Sheikh Fawad Bashir, Chairman of AAA Associates, and Wajahat Ali, the Director of Marketing. This unfolding incident follows a complaint lodged by Tahir Anwar Hashmi, a resident of Karachi.

Hashmi had invested a substantial sum, amounting to Rs. 30.15 million, with AAA Associates in June 2022. Their contractual agreement was set to conclude in June 2023. Hashmi alleges that he demanded Rs. 18.5 million from Marketing Director Wajahat Ali. In response, Ali issued a bank cheque (number 93867703) dated 12 May 2023, bearing the signature of Chairman Sheikh Fawad Bashir. However, this cheque was dishonored by the bank.

Following this, Hashmi engaged in communication with Bashir and Ali, leading to a transfer of Rs 3 million into his account and the issuance of another cheque, this time for Rs 10.20 million. Unfortunately, this second cheque faced the same fate of dishonor by a bank.

Consequently, Anwar Ali Hashmi approached the police, urging them to register a case against Bashir and Ali, and to apprehend them. The police have registered the case (number 705/23) under section 489F of the PPC and have initiated an investigation. Senior police officers have confirmed that efforts are underway to locate and apprehend the accused individuals. This incident continues to unfold, with legal proceedings expected in the near future.