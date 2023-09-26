SECP to Impose New Conditions on Charitable and Not-For-Profit Organizations

By ProPK Staff | Published Sep 26, 2023 | 10:57 pm
SECP | ProPakistani

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has proposed new conditions and restrictions on the companies registered as charitable and Not-For-Profit organizations to check possible misuse of Islamic donations received in the form of zakat/sadaqah.

The SECP has proposed amendments in the Associations with Charitable and Not for Profit Objects Regulations, 2018 through a notification issued on Tuesday.

ALSO READ

The revised regulations shall apply to companies licensed under section 42 of the company law and shall not apply to trade organizations licensed under the Trade Organizations Act, 2013.

The SECP’s amended regulations revealed that the company shall not exploit or offend the religious susceptibilities of the people. The company shall ensure that Islamic donations, including but not limited to zakat, sadaqah or in any other form, shall not be received, invested, or utilized by it in any way that is contrary to the Shariah principles.

Provided that it shall be the responsibility of the company to arrange a Shariah opinion in the form of a Fatwa from a Shariah Advisor registered with the Commission for collection and utilization of such Islamic donations, which shall be duly annexed with the audited financial statements of the company.

The SECP added that the company shall clearly disclose its policy for receipt, investment and utilization of Islamic donations, as mentioned in regulations, in the financial statements and shall also disclose amount of such donations and avenues where utilized.

ProPK Staff

  • many non profits institutes are more than thugs and doing mockery in the name of help. my special brother was studying in khtoon e jannat special edu centre faisalabad and their management was clearly a fraudsters. chairman of institute is a father of admin manager and his uncle is also on some post. so all are involved. and there are no check and balance to date.

    Reply

    • lens

    Taylor Swift’s ‘The Eras Tour’ Film to Premiere Worldwide in Over 100 Countries
    Read more in lens

    proproperty

    CDA Wants to Change Islamabad’s Master Plan Commission Yet Again
    Read more in proproperty
    Get Alerts

    ProPakistani Community

    Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

    Tech & Telecom
    Business
    Auto
    General & Pakistan
    Sports
    Entertainment
    close
    >