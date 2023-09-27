Female Pickpocket Gang Arrested for Targeting Women in BRT Peshawar

In a significant breakthrough, the Peshawar police have successfully apprehended a four-member female gang notorious for preying on women commuters within the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT).

The arrests were made public on Tuesday, shedding light on a spree of mobile phone thefts, cash, and valuables.

Authorities disclosed that two of the apprehended gang members hailed from Rawalpindi, while the remaining two were residents of Imamia Colony Gulbahar, Peshawar.

The investigation was initiated when a woman reported the theft of her mobile phone while traveling on the BRT system. This prompted the police to launch an intensive inquiry, leveraging CCTV footage from various BRT routes.

Working in tandem with female officers, the police successfully apprehended all four culprits.