Oraan Partners with State Life to Promote Sinf-e-Ahaan Cancer Protection Plan for Women

Oraan, a trailblazing fintech startup committed to enhancing financial inclusion and security, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with State Life Insurance Corporation of Pakistan (SLIC), the nation’s largest and leading life and health insurance provider.

This collaboration aims to bring forth a pioneering cancer protection plan, Sinf-e-Aahan, exclusively tailored for women, providing crucial financial security in the face of cancer diagnosis.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), over 90,000 Pakistani women are diagnosed with cancer each year. Over fifty percent (50%) of women diagnosed with cancer die of the disease due to lack of awareness and financial enablement.

The need for accessible and effective healthcare solutions has never been more urgent. While medical advancements have significantly improved cancer prevention and treatment, the financial burden of treatment, particularly in developing countries like Pakistan, remains a challenge due to global inflation.

The Sinf-e-Aahan Cancer Protection Plan (SACP) addresses this issue by providing cashless health insurance services tailored to women’s health for as low as Rs.200 premium for coverage up to Rs.200,000. With over 1200 empanelled hospitals to choose from across Pakistan, SLIC’s 3-tier gate keep facilities and state-of-the-art health data management system ensures timely medical intervention during critical times.

“We are thrilled about our partnership with State Life Pakistan in launching this significant Cancer Protection Plan,” said Halima Iqbal, CEO at Oraan.

She added: “At Oraan, we are committed to promoting financial empowerment and security, and this partnership aligns perfectly with our mission. By offering women accessible protection against the financial setbacks caused by health concerns, we are striving to make a meaningful impact in their lives.”

Speaking about the partnership, Shoaib Javed Hussain, CEO of SLIC said: “We are committed to providing the women of Pakistan with the best possible health protection, and the SACP is one step closer in that direction. In Pakistan, women cancer rates are among the worst in South Asia.

The purpose of Sinf-e-Aahan is to empower the women of Pakistan ensuring financial enablement and health protection. Our partnership with Oraan will help women who are diagnosed with cancer to have access to the treatment they need, without having to worry about the financial burden.”

Oraan’s dedication to fostering financial inclusion and SLIC’s legacy of safeguarding lives converge in this momentous partnership. By uniting their expertise and resources, Oraan and SLIC aim to empower women across the nation with a shield of financial security against the challenges posed by cancer.