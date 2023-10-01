FBR Extends Date for Filing Income Tax Returns Till October 31

By Umer Tariq | Published Oct 1, 2023 | 12:02 am

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has extended the date for filing of income tax returns for tax year 2023 till October 31, 2023.

In a post on X, the FBR said that the decision has been taken in view of the demand of the trade bodies and various tax bar associations. The statement added that “no further” extension for filing tax returns will be granted.

It is pertinent to mention here that on Thursday FBR had announced that there would be no extension in the date for filing tax returns.

Earlier in the day FBR announced that for the first quarter of current financial year, it has collected Rs. 2,041 billion against the assigned target of Rs. 1,978 billion, exceeding the target by Rs. 63 billion.

Moreover for September, against a target of Rs.794 billion, FBR collected Rs. 834 billion while while refunds amounting to Rs. 37 billion were issued during the month compared to Rs. 18 billion issued in September 2022.

Umer Tariq

lens

Sonam Bajwa Paints The Town Red in Deep-Neck Saree
Read more in lens

proproperty

SCCI Elects Fuad Ishaq as President for Year 2023-24
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
close
>