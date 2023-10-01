FBR Extends Date for Filing Income Tax Returns Till October 31

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has extended the date for filing of income tax returns for tax year 2023 till October 31, 2023.

In a post on X, the FBR said that the decision has been taken in view of the demand of the trade bodies and various tax bar associations. The statement added that “no further” extension for filing tax returns will be granted.

In view of the demand of trade bodies and various tax bar associations, it has been decided that the date of filing of income tax return for Tax Year 2023 is extended to *31st October, 2023*. However, no further extension for filing of said return shall be granted. — FBR (@FBRSpokesperson) September 30, 2023

It is pertinent to mention here that on Thursday FBR had announced that there would be no extension in the date for filing tax returns.

Earlier in the day FBR announced that for the first quarter of current financial year, it has collected Rs. 2,041 billion against the assigned target of Rs. 1,978 billion, exceeding the target by Rs. 63 billion.

For the first quarter of current financial year, FBR has collected Rs. 2,041 billion (2022: 1644 billion) against the assigned target of Rs. 1,978 billion thus exceeding the target by Rs. 63 billion. 1/4 — FBR (@FBRSpokesperson) September 30, 2023

Moreover for September, against a target of Rs.794 billion, FBR collected Rs. 834 billion while while refunds amounting to Rs. 37 billion were issued during the month compared to Rs. 18 billion issued in September 2022.