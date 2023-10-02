IT Delegation’s Saudi Visit Sparks Multi-Million Dollar Investment Opportunities Under SIFC

A delegation from Pakistan led by Caretaker IT Minister Dr Umar Saif met high-ranking officials in Saudi Arabia for potential collaboration in the technology sector between the two nations. The visit has garnered significant attention from representatives of Saudi companies.

The delegation’s meetings in the Kingdom, including sessions with Saudi officials, IT companies, and startups, laid the foundation for potential foreign investment in Pakistan’s IT sector under the Special Investment and Facilitation Council (SIFC), calling for a promising future for both countries’ tech industries.

The visit saw the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between IT Minister Dr Umar Saif and Saudi Minister of Communication and IT, Engineer Abdullah Alsawaha. The agreement aims to provide Pakistani companies with attractive incentives to operate in Saudi Arabia, promoting joint ventures and facilitating the exchange of a trained IT workforce. The MoU envisions launching a startup exchange program in collaboration with Saudi tech incubators, fostering innovation and entrepreneurship.

Both the Pakistani and Saudi governments have committed to forging a digital economy and nurturing IT companies. The partnership may extend to creating modern technology centers and establishing campuses for top universities. These initiatives will encompass advanced technology innovation centers and centers of excellence.

Both sides agreed to provide support for setting up infrastructure and data centers for cloud computing.

The cooperation aims to cover various aspects of digitalization, including electronic manufacturing, e-governance, smart infrastructure, e-health, and e-education. Strengthening partnerships in digital research, innovation, and the application of emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, Robotics, Cloud Computing, Games, and Blockchain, is high on the agenda.