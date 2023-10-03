Pakistani Porter Murtaza Sadpara Undergoes Frostbite Treatment in Spain After Harrowing Expedition

Pakistani porter, Murtaza Sadpara, is now receiving essential medical care in Spain after suffering severe frostbite during the expedition.

In August, the Gilgit-Baltistan-born porter experienced severe frostbite during his Broad Peak summit attempt in the Karakoram mountain range.

ALSO READ Pakistan’s Football Coach Wants to Leave ASAP After Witnessing Poor Facilities

Sadpara arrived in Spain on October 1 to undergo the necessary treatment. Currently, he is under medical examination before surgery.

For many years, Murtaza Sadpara has played a vital role in assisting climbers by transporting their necessary equipment to the loftiest summits in the world.

Unfortunately, he found himself isolated at a staggering 8,000-meter altitude while attempting to conquer Broad Peak, the world’s 11th tallest mountain.

ALSO READ Mohammad Abbas Expresses Discontent With Turkish Airlines

Fortunately, Austrian mountaineer Lokus Woerle intervened, helping Sadpara descend to Camp 3. Further assistance was provided by an American climber.

Woerle shared that he found Murtaza in extreme discomfort, both physically and mentally, to the extent that he could not even recall his own name.

Murtaza was swiftly airlifted to CMH Skardu, and Spanish mountaineer Alex Txikon promptly arranged for his rapid transfer to Spain for medical treatment.