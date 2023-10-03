The Coca-Cola Company Introduces Fanta Red Apple: A Limited Edition Flavor Added to Pakistan’s Beverage Line-Up

The Coca-Cola Company has introduced a new flavor, Fanta Red Apple in Pakistan to its diverse beverages portfolio, expanding the range of flavors available in Fanta TM.

Fanta, an internationally renowned brand celebrated for its refreshing bubbly flavors and playful brand personality, is delighted to unveil the arrival of their new apple-flavored limited-edition pack.

Fanta Red Apple is a delightful fusion of the classic Fanta effervescence with the irresistible essence of crisp red apples. This unique concoction delivers a burst of revitalization that is ideal with snacks, making it the perfect accompaniment for any occasion.

Fanta Red Apple is available nationwide in Pakistan, including key metro cities, and is available in a variety of packs; 250ml (RGB), 500ml (PET) and 1000ml (PET) bottles. Fanta Red Apple can be purchased at convenience stores, supermarkets, and ecommerce platforms.

“In line with our vision of ‘Refresh the World and Make a Difference’ and to craft brands and choice of drinks that consumers love, we’re happy to offer a zesty red apply taste to our Pakistani consumers which we believe will swiftly become a beverage of choice,” shared Fahad Ashraf, CEO, Coca-Cola Pakistan & Afghanistan Region.

The launch will be coupled with a marketing campaign announcing the new flavor and will run across a multitude of media touchpoints including TV, digital and out-of-home.

Coca-Cola is committed to offering people more of the drinks they want across a range of categories while driving sustainable solutions that build resilience in our business and create positive change for the planet.

The company has also expanded its sustainability initiatives with a focus on relief efforts, water stewardship, women’s empowerment, and packaging waste under its World without Waste vision with the launch of recycled plastic bottles across Pakistan.