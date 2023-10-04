Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Matthew Hayden Credits Islam for Discipline of Pakistan National Team

By Imad Ali Jan | Published Oct 4, 2023 | 3:26 pm
The discipline within the Pakistani cricket team received notable appreciation from an unexpected quarter during the warm-up match against Australia.

During the commentary, former Australian opening batter, Matthew Hayden, highlighted the influence of Islam on the discipline and unity of the national team.

The 51-year-old former cricketer observed that the discipline inherent in the Islamic faith of the national players mirrored the discipline required in cricket.

The former left-handed batter noted the significance of commitment, investment, and consistency in both the sport and in the faith of the players in any sport.

“The way of life in the Pakistan team leads to greater discipline, which I greatly admire; after all, cricket is a discipline as well,” Hayden stated.

It is pertinent to mention here that Matthew Hayden served as a batting consultant for the national team during the T20 World Cup in 2021 and 2022.

The Babar Azam-led side suffered defeats in both of their warm-up games for the upcoming ODI World Cup 2023 against New Zealand and Australia.

The Green Shirts will kick off their World Cup campaign against the Netherlands on October 6 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad.

