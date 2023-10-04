Matthew Hayden Credits Islam for Discipline of Pakistan National Team

The discipline within the Pakistani cricket team received notable appreciation from an unexpected quarter during the warm-up match against Australia.
During the commentary, former Australian opening batter, Matthew Hayden, highlighted the influence of Islam on the discipline and unity of the national team.
The 51-year-old former cricketer observed that the discipline inherent in the Islamic faith of the national players mirrored the discipline required in cricket.
The former left-handed batter noted the significance of commitment, investment, and consistency in both the sport and in the faith of the players in any sport.
-Ramiz Raza and Matthew Hayden promoting Islam during warm up match of world cup
-Hayden was Batting consultant of Pakistan team during 2022 T20 World Cup
-Both are promoting personal religious beliefs in commentary funded by ICC which is eventually funded by BCCI
-Hopefully… pic.twitter.com/stxjPJkf4L
— BALA (@rightarmleftist) October 4, 2023
“The way of life in the Pakistan team leads to greater discipline, which I greatly admire; after all, cricket is a discipline as well,” Hayden stated.
It is pertinent to mention here that Matthew Hayden served as a batting consultant for the national team during the T20 World Cup in 2021 and 2022.
The Babar Azam-led side suffered defeats in both of their warm-up games for the upcoming ODI World Cup 2023 against New Zealand and Australia.
The Green Shirts will kick off their World Cup campaign against the Netherlands on October 6 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad.