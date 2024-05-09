LDA Reveals Plot Auction Details

The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has announced the schedule of the plots auction. According to details, the auction will be held on May 15th at 10 am at LDA Community Centre in New Garden Town.

LDA Director General Tahir Farooq chaired a meeting regarding this matter on Wednesday. The Director of Auction gave the LDA Director General a comprehensive briefing regarding the upcoming auction.

He was briefed that the authority would be offering the tenancy rights of the Park and Ride Plaza, Gulberg (First Floor), as well as the petrol pump site located at LDA Avenue One during the public auction.

Furthermore, citizens have the opportunity to bid for education sites in Johar Town, Architect & Engineers Cooperative Society, and Faisal Town. Commercial plots in Johar Town and Allama Iqbal Town, as well as public utility and education sites in Johar Town and Lake City, will be up for public auction.

The public auction will feature both commercial and residential plots situated across several locations, including Tezab Market, Do Morya Pull (Commercial Shops), Packages Quarter, Walton Road, Mustafa Town, Allama Iqbal Town, Sabzazar, Quaid-e-Azam Town, Johar Town, Jubilee Town, Avenue One, and Tajpura.

Additional DG Housing, Additional DG Headquarters, Director Admin, Director Finance, Director Housing X, and other officers were present during the meeting.