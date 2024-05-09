Mohammad Amir’s Participation in Ireland Series in Serious Doubt

Pacer Mohammad Amir may not be in the starting XI for Pakistan’s first T20 against Ireland as he is still waiting for his Ireland visa. If Amir does not get his visa today, he would most certainly miss the series and instead join the squad in Leeds for the T20 series against England.

The saga began when Amir applied for his Ireland visa along with the rest of the team. However, while his fellow players were granted their visas ahead of their departure for Dublin on Tuesday, Amir was left behind due to an unexpected visa issue.

ALSO READ Ticket Prices for Pakistan vs India T20 World Cup 2024 Revealed

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has sprung into action, actively engaging with Cricket Ireland to navigate the visa procedures and expedite Amir’s application process. With the clock ticking and the series looming, every effort is being made to ensure that Amir can join his teammates on the field.

The upcoming series against Ireland is slated to feature three T20I matches, scheduled to start from May 10 to May 14. Yet, with Amir’s visa status still up in the air, the prospect of his participation remains uncertain, casting a shadow over Pakistan’s preparations.

ALSO READ Usman Qadir Blames Mohammad Hafeez For Ruining His Career

For Amir, the timing couldn’t be more critical. Having recently emerged from retirement, the seasoned cricketer was poised to make a triumphant return to the international stage. His inclusion in the squad against New Zealand in a five-match T20I series underscored his pivotal role in Pakistan’s bowling lineup, alongside formidable pacers such as Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Haris Rauf.

As Pakistan sets its sights on the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, every match serves as a crucial opportunity to fine-tune its strategies and bolster its roster. Amir’s absence would be a blow to Pakistan’s bowling lineup, especially as they prepare for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024.