New Rule Imposes Penalty for Fielding Side in ODI World Cup 2023

ICC has introduced a penalty for slow-over rate in the ODI World Cup 2023 just days before the mega event’s commencement in India.

Men’s ODI World Cup 2023 is set to feature a penalty for slow over-rates during matches, marking the first instance of such measures in two decades. This decision underscores the administration’s commitment to maintaining a timely and engaging sporting spectacle.

Under the new rules, teams falling behind the prescribed over-rate at the cessation time will face a tangible consequence which is the addition of one extra fielder within the inner ring, making it more challenging to defend and control the game. The fielders staying inside the circle face difficulty preventing the boundaries hence it will be a significant damage to the team bowling at a slow over-rate.

This step aims to deter teams from deliberate time-wasting tactics and ensure a fast progression of matches. It also emphasizes the importance of adhering to cricket’s time-honored traditions of pace and precision.

As the cricketing world eagerly awaits the World Cup, this penalty serves as a clear reminder that both on-field excellence and efficient functioning are equally valued on the grandest stage of international cricket. The ODI World Cup 2023 will officially begin tomorrow with defending champions England facing New Zealand.