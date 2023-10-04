Xiaomi Announces Pakistan Launch of 13T Series

Xiaomi today revealed its latest Xiaomi 13T Series smartphones termed as “Masterpiece in Sight”, designed and engineered for customers worldwide who are ready to unleash their visual artistry.

Equipped with advanced performance optimization architecture lasting battery life, and a crystal-clear display, the Xiaomi 13T Series ensures outstanding smartphone experiences whether shooting photos, watching videos, or in daily usage. Both Xiaomi 13T Pro and Xiaomi 13T offer a triple camera setup featuring Summicron lenses co-engineered with Leica, including a 50MP wide-angle camera with 24mm equivalent focal length and a 7P aspherical lens designed to capture more light supporting high dynamic range shooting.

Additionally, it offers 100% DCI-P3 coverage3 with support for 68 billion colors, providing end-to-end HDR10+ compatibility. Both Xiaomi 13T Pro and Xiaomi 13T feature wide-ranging power efficiency enhancements and lasting battery life, enabling users to enjoy a faster and more efficient smartphone experience.

Xiaomi 13T is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 8200-Ultra, built for superb power efficiency using the latest TSMC 4nm process enabling improvements in CPU and GPU performance.

Xiaomi 13T Pro is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ chipset with a fast Octa-core CPU, delivering speeds of up to 3.35GHz. It also has a built-in Arm Immortalis-G715 GPU that improves image processing, making gaming experiences smooth and free from worries about battery life.

Market Availability

Xiaomi 13T is now available online at Mistore, Corecart, Daraz, and Xiaomi sale. It will also be available nationwide in all retail outlets. 13T Pro will be available soon.

Our Distributors are Tech Sirat, Airlink Communications, Smartlink Technologies, Core Tech, Phonezo Impex, Burque

Xiaomi 13T has 1 variant available.

Variant 12 GB + 256 GB. Price is 169,999

Xiaomi 13T Pro also has 1 variant available.

Variant 12 GB+ 512 GB. Price is 234,999

Device Specifications