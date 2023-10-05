British PM Settles Debate Over More Than 2 Genders

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is under fire over his comments about transgender people in his address to the Conservative Party Conference in Manchester.

He stated that people shouldn’t be “bullied into believing that people can be any sex they want to be.” Sunak added that “a man is a man, a woman is a woman, that’s just common sense.”

The British Prime Minister further stated that parents’ awareness about what their kids are taught in school about relationships shouldn’t be controversial.

The trans community furiously reacted to Rishi Sunak’s comments. Manchester’s first trans councilor, Chris Northwood, has accused him of “stoking up a culture war against trans people.”

Sunak Announces to Scrap A-Levels:

In a major announcement, Britain’s first non-white prime minister announced to replace A-level with a new qualification called the Advanced British Standard (ABS).

Sunak’s press secretary said that he believes it will take about 10 years for the advanced British standard to replace A-levels.

Reacting to his plan, the teacher unions branded it as “pie in the sky.”