CDA to Launch New Housing Scheme For Overseas Pakistanis

In a recent meeting of the Capital Development Authority (CDA), a residential scheme exclusively for overseas Pakistanis at Mauza Kuri was proposed.

The meeting was held under the chair of Chairman CDA, Captain (r) Anwar ul Haque.

ALSO READ Lahore High Court Imposes Hefty Fines to Control Smog

An official told APP that the proposed scheme will spread over 14,000 kanals of land along Kuri Road, next to Park Road.

Overseas Pakistanis will be required to pay for the plots in US dollars once they are advertised. It will enhance the country’s foreign currency holdings.

ALSO READ British PM Settles Debate Over More Than 2 Genders

During the meeting, it was decided to appoint a design consultant, who will be responsible for supervising the execution of the scheme.

The design consultant will carry out crucial studies such as the environmental impact, traffic management, and hydrology. He would also be responsible for developing the design for infrastructure and road development.