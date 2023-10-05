CDA to Launch New Housing Scheme For Overseas Pakistanis

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Oct 5, 2023 | 3:51 pm

📢 For the latest General & Pakistan news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

In a recent meeting of the Capital Development Authority (CDA), a residential scheme exclusively for overseas Pakistanis at Mauza Kuri was proposed.

The meeting was held under the chair of Chairman CDA, Captain (r) Anwar ul Haque.

ALSO READ

An official told APP that the proposed scheme will spread over 14,000 kanals of land along Kuri Road, next to Park Road.

Overseas Pakistanis will be required to pay for the plots in US dollars once they are advertised. It will enhance the country’s foreign currency holdings.

ALSO READ

During the meeting, it was decided to appoint a design consultant, who will be responsible for supervising the execution of the scheme.

The design consultant will carry out crucial studies such as the environmental impact, traffic management, and hydrology. He would also be responsible for developing the design for infrastructure and road development.

Arsalan Khattak

lens

Kinza Hashmi is a True Style Icon in Classy Brown Dress
Read more in lens

proproperty

‘KP Cities Improvement Project’ to Boost Urban Environmental Well-Being
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
close
>