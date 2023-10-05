Lahore High Court Imposes Hefty Fines to Control Smog

Smog season has just started in Lahore and authorities have taken various steps for its control. Lahore High Court (LHC) has issued strict directions to local authorities in this regard.

Justice Shahid Karim has ordered to impose a fine of Rs. 5,000 over wrong parking in the city. Additionally, those washing their vehicles in homes will also be fined Rs. 3,000.

The money will be deposited in the account of the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA). Furthermore, the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) also drew the court’s ire over the development schemes it started across the city despite the beginning of the smog season.

The bench remarked, “Why is the caretaker Punjab government in such a hurry for development projects, can’t it wait for four months.”

Recently, Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) identified 43 smog hotspots in the city. It also deployed field teams for daily sweeping and washing activities.

The provincial capital is one of the most polluted cities in the world. According to a report published by IQAir, Lahore was declared the city with the worst air quality in the world in 2022.

Similarly, Karachi was ranked as the second most polluted city in the world. Overall, Pakistan was marked as the third most polluted country in the world.