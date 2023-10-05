FBR Revises Powers of Adjudication Collectorates

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has empowered Collector Collectorate of Customs (Adjudication), Karachi-I to adjudicate cases falling within the jurisdiction of the Collectorate of Customs Enforcement (Ports), Custom House, Karachi.

The FBR issued SRO.1398(I)/2023 in this regard on Thursday.

According to the notification, Collector Collectorate of Customs (Adjudication), Quetta would be empowered to adjudicate cases falling within the jurisdiction of the Collectorate of Customs Appraisement, Taftan.

Collector, Collectorate of Customs (Adjudication), Islamabad has been authorized to deal with the cases falling within the jurisdiction of the Collectorate of Customs Appraisement, Kohat.