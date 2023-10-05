PFF Hires New Fitness Coach for Pakistan Football Team

The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has taken another significant step ahead of the much-awaited FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers against Cambodia.

The football federation has appointed Claudio Altieri as the new fitness coach for the national team in preparation for the Qualifiers scheduled later this month.

Claudio Altieri, who previously worked under Stephen Constantine in 2017 with the India team, is currently associated with Loudoun United in the USA.

Before joining Loudoun United FC, Claudio Altieri served as the Head of Performance for the Grenada and Anguilla national teams in his past career.

Claudio also worked as the Head of Strength and Conditioning with Beijing Sport University FC in China and the Football New South Wales Institute in Australia.

Last month, the Pakistan Football Federation appointed the English professional football coach Stephen Constantine as the head coach of the national team.

The objective of this move is to enhance the skills of the national players for the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qualifiers scheduled for this month.

The Men in Green will compete against Cambodia in the first round, with matches taking place on October 12 in Cambodia and October 17 in Pakistan.