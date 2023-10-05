Samsung’s New T9 Portable SSD Can Transfer 4GB Data in Just 2 Seconds

Samsung’s new Portable SSD T9 marks the company’s inaugural product featuring a USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 interface. This enables the external drive to achieve impressive sequential read and write speeds of up to 2,000MB/s, effectively doubling the performance of the prior T7 drive, which utilized a Gen 2×1 interface.

In order to maintain peak performance, Samsung has integrated its “Dynamic Thermal Guard” technology into the drive. This technology works to minimize any potential slowdowns caused by thermal throttling, though such instances are likely to be infrequent given the drive’s blazing speed. To put it in perspective, the drive is so fast that it can transfer a 4GB file in a mere two seconds.

The Samsung T9 SSD is available in three storage capacities: 1 TB, 2 TB, and 4 TB. All of these options share the same physical dimensions, measuring 88 x 60 x 14mm, and they weigh in at 122g. The exterior of the drive boasts a unique textured pattern that provides a tactile sensation reminiscent of cloth.

Despite its cloth-like texture, the Samsung Portable SSD T9 is incredibly durable and capable of withstanding drops from heights of up to 3 meters. It boasts an impressive operating temperature range, functioning flawlessly within temperatures ranging from 0°C to 60°C (32-140°F). Furthermore, the drive ensures data security through robust AES 256-bit hardware encryption.

While external storage devices have become more plug-and-play in recent years, there are still advantages to having an accompanying application. In this case, the Samsung Magician 8.0 app proves to be invaluable. It handles essential maintenance tasks such as firmware updates and health status checks, all while offering the convenience of benchmarking the drive and managing its security features. The Magician app is compatible with Windows, Mac, and Android platforms.

Additionally, the drive includes two cables: USB C-to-C and USB A-to-C, providing versatility for connection to a wide range of devices. This even extends to new iPhones, allowing for applications like ProRes video recording, albeit without the added benefits of Samsung Magician.

It’s worth noting that most commonly available USB-C cables are likely not equipped with USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 capabilities, preventing them from fully utilizing the SSD’s maximum speed.

The Samsung T9 Portable SSD has a starting price of $140 for the 1 TB model and goes up to $440 for 3 TB.