Here’s Pakistan’s World Cup 2023 Anthem [Video]

Pakistan begins its ODI World Cup 2023 campaign today as the face Netherlands in Hyderabad. While the Men in Green will enter the field today, they will be backed up by their latest World Cup anthem.

This anthem, titled “Koi Nahi Like Us,” is sure to win the hearts of Pakistan’s cricket fans and music lovers alike.

The anthem features renowned musicians such as the Young Stunners, Quratulain Baloch (QB), HYDR, and AHSAN. Their combined abilities, produce vibrant and spirited music that represents the passion, enthusiasm, and unbreakable spirit of the Pakistani cricket team and its fans.

Here’s a video of the Pakistan Cricket World Cup anthem:

The video features Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam, charismatic all-rounder Shadab Khan, rising pace wonder Naseem Shah, and left-arm quick Shaheen Afridi. Their presence lends a genuine touch to the anthem, highlighting the team’s togetherness and solidarity.

Furthermore, Urooj Mumtaz, a well-known commentator and former captain of the Pakistan women’s cricket team, alongside current women’s cricketer, Kainat Imtiaz, also made a brief appearance in the anthem video. Their involvement highlights the significance of women’s cricket in Pakistan and demonstrates the sport’s inclusive and diverse character.

Meanwhile, the green shirts will face the Netherlands in their first World Cup match today and this anthem has the potential to inspire Pakistan’s cricket team to give their best performance in the World Cup.

However, in a cricket-crazy nation like Pakistan, where cricket is more than just a sport, it’s a way of life, this anthem serves as a unifying force, bringing fans together to support their team on the mega stage.