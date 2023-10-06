Police Seizes 400 KG of Haram Meat Meant for Wedding Halls in Lahore

The Lahore police has foiled an attempt to supply 400 kilograms of dead meat, stated a police official.

According to details, two individuals involved in the supply of dead meat to marriage halls were caught by the police. The police claimed to have recovered 280kg of beef and 120kg of hazardous mutton from the suspects.

ALSO READ High Court Bans New Development Projects in Lahore

The spokesman added that the two men were caught while transporting the dead meat from Farooqabad to Lahore in a vehicle.

Earlier in August, the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) had also prevented the supply of 8,651kg of dead chicken in the provincial capital.

ALSO READ Top 10 Most Underrated Cricketers in World Cup 2023

The authority, acting on a tip-off, had caught a truck loaded with 215.37 maunds of dead chicken.

Similarly, the PFA had also uncovered a network involved in the supply of substandard meat, including dead chicken, to shops and restaurants in Rawalpindi and Islamabad.