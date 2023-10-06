Police Seizes 400 KG of Haram Meat Meant for Wedding Halls in Lahore

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Oct 6, 2023 | 6:05 pm

📢 For the latest General & Pakistan news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

The Lahore police has foiled an attempt to supply 400 kilograms of dead meat, stated a police official.

According to details, two individuals involved in the supply of dead meat to marriage halls were caught by the police. The police claimed to have recovered 280kg of beef and 120kg of hazardous mutton from the suspects.

ALSO READ

The spokesman added that the two men were caught while transporting the dead meat from Farooqabad to Lahore in a vehicle.

Earlier in August, the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) had also prevented the supply of 8,651kg of dead chicken in the provincial capital.

ALSO READ

The authority, acting on a tip-off, had caught a truck loaded with 215.37 maunds of dead chicken.

Similarly, the PFA had also uncovered a network involved in the supply of substandard meat, including dead chicken, to shops and restaurants in Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

Arsalan Khattak

lens

Nausheen Shah Reveals Her Plans If She Becomes Prime Minister
Read more in lens

proproperty

‘KP Cities Improvement Project’ to Boost Urban Environmental Well-Being
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
close
>