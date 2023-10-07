Intel Teases Windows 12 Launch for 2024

Intel has hinted at a “Windows refresh” scheduled for 2024 in a bid to increase sales.

During Citi’s analyst conference held last month, Intel’s CFO, David Zinsner, touched upon the prospect of a Windows refresh in the coming year, implying that consumers might be prompted to upgrade their PCs due to an upcoming Windows release.

Here is what he said:

We actually think 2024 is going to be a pretty good year for client, in particular because of the Windows refresh. We still think that the install base is pretty old, and does require a refresh. We think next year may be the start of that given the Windows catalyst.

These remarks by Zinsner, which surfaced a month ago, were brought to light by PC Gamer. They follow several months of Intel’s internal documents leaking references to Windows 12. Intel appears to be gearing up its Meteor Lake desktop platform for the next generation of Windows, likely to be labeled as Windows 12.

While Microsoft has not officially unveiled any intentions regarding Windows 12, there are indications that the company is contemplating the integration of AI-powered functionalities into future Windows iterations.

Yusuf Mehdi, Microsoft’s head of consumer marketing, mentioned in an earlier interview with The Verge, “As we start to develop future versions of Windows we’ll think about other places where AI should play a natural role in terms of the experience.”

Microsoft seems to be discreetly setting the groundwork for a heightened emphasis on AI within Windows. Given these developments, the possibility of Windows 12 coupled with a hardware upgrade centered on AI coprocessors seems increasingly likely.