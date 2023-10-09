MediaTek’s Next Best Chip Could be Much Faster than Snapdragon, But at a Cost

MediaTek’s next flagship SoC is coming out later this month. It will go up against Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 with similar hardware prowess, and ahead of its release, a leak from a reliable tipster has told us what’s to come.

The leak comes from none other than the Chinese tipster ‘Digital Chat Station’, who also talked about early benchmark scores for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

The leak has revealed that the Dimensity 9300 will have a different CPU cluster than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and that the two chips may not perform at the same level.

CPU and GPU

Quite like the SD8G3, the Dimensity 9300 will also have a core that will be able to hit a maximum clock speed of 3.25GHz, but the cluster is going to be different from before. MediaTek is said to be going for a total of four powerful Cortex-X4 cores but to keep power consumption under control, not all of them will be maxed out at 3.25GHz. The clock speed of the other cores remains unknown as of now.

ALSO READ Android’s Next Flagship Chip is Coming with Massive Performance Improvement

The rest of the cores will be four Cortex-A720s that will make up a cluster of 1 + 3 + 4. It’s worth mentioning that the Dimensity 9300 does not appear to have a single low-power Cortex-A520 core, which means it’s most likely going to be more power-hungry than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

In terms of graphics, the tipster mentions that MediaTek is going for the Mali Immortalis G720 GPU with 12 cores, but did not mention any further details about it.

Better than Snapdragon 8 Gen 3?

The tipster says that this setup will surpass the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in both CPU and GPU tasks. Still, since we lack power consumption data, it remains unclear how effectively the SoC will handle sustained workloads.

ALSO READ Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 Launched for Budget Phones

Should the Dimensity 9300 struggle to control its temperatures and resort to throttling during intensive CPU and GPU tests, its long-term performance stability may fall short of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3’s. Consequently, those additional high-performance cores could prove less beneficial in the long run.

The tipster does note that the Dimensity 9300 is currently running in a prototype, leaving room for potential adjustments in MediaTek’s official announcement.