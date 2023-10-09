Android’s Next Flagship Chip is Coming with Massive Performance Improvement

Qualcomm is gearing up to unveil its highly-anticipated next-generation flagship mobile chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, later this month.

A recent leak has now hinted that this new chip is set to deliver a substantial performance boost over its predecessor, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

Renowned Chinese tipster ‘Digital Chat Station’ has revealed the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3’s AnTuTu benchmark test scores. According to his leak, the new chip has achieved an impressive total score of 2 million points, surpassing the 1.6 million points attained by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

GPU Score

The most notable increase in performance appears to come from the GPU, where the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is reported to exhibit a 40% improvement over the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 in the AnTuTu GPU test. Specifically, it achieved a score of 840,000 in the GPU test, a notable increase from the 600,000 achieved by the 8 Gen 2.

ALSO READ Microsoft to Develop a Special AI Chip to Counter Nvidia

The GPU performance boost has to do with the inclusion of the new Adreno 750 GPU in the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. This development bodes well for mobile gamers, as it suggests that upcoming flagship smartphones will deliver even more impressive gaming performance.

CPU Score

Unfortunately, the same cannot be said for the CPU performance, since it’s not as far ahead in performance compared to the new GPU. In its leaked AnTuTu score, the new CPU managed to score a total of 440,000 points, which is only 15.7% ahead of its predecessor, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

New Type of RAM

However, let’s not forget that this leak is based on early benchmarks and the final results could always be different. Additionally, it’s worth noting that the tested Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 model in the benchmark features LPDDR5T RAM, which is a newer, faster, and more efficient RAM type compared to LPDDR5X.

ALSO READ Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 Launched for Budget Phones

There is no information on whether commercial smartphones equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 will come with LPDDR5T or LPDDR5X RAM. If these devices end up using LPDDR5X RAM, it’s likely that real-world performance will slightly deviate from the figures presented in the benchmarks.

In any case, these early benchmark results are still promising and set expectations high for next year’s flagship Android phones.