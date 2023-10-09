Microsoft to Develop a Special AI Chip to Counter Nvidia

By Aasil Ahmed | Published Oct 9, 2023 | 1:12 pm

📢 For the latest Tech & Telecom news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

According to a report from The Information, Microsoft is poised to introduce its inaugural artificial intelligence (AI) chip next month. This move is aimed at reducing Microsoft’s dependency on Nvidia’s high-demand, limited-supply graphics processing unit (GPU) chips.

Known as Athena, Microsoft’s AI chip is specifically engineered for data center servers. It is anticipated to enter the competition with Nvidia’s flagship H100 GPU, currently employed by Microsoft and other cloud providers to empower large language models (LLMs) and various other AI applications.

The Information initially reported about Athena in April of this year, and the chip is set to make its official debut at Microsoft’s Ignite conference, scheduled for November 14-17.

ALSO READ

The news comes at a time of surging demand for AI chips, with a particular emphasis on the substantial computing power required for training and operating large language models (LLMs). Consequently, this surge in demand has led to a scarcity of AI chips, resulting in escalating prices.

In addition to this, OpenAI, with Microsoft’s support, is reportedly exploring the prospect of creating its own AI chips. This strategic move aims to reduce reliance on Nvidia and other chip manufacturers.

ALSO READ

Beyond mitigating dependence, it also holds the potential to bolster cost-efficiency and enhance the performance of Microsoft’s cloud services. Notably, Google and Amazon are also actively pursuing the development of their proprietary AI chips, signaling a forthcoming rapid expansion in the AI chip market.

Aasil Ahmed

lens

Sarwat Gillani Announces Her Third Pregnancy In Adorable Shoot With ‘Joyland’ Cast
Read more in lens

proproperty

CDA Demolishes 7,867 Illegal Structures in Islamabad
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
close
>