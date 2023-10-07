Nvidia to Launch a More Powerful RTX 4080 for the Same Price

Nvidia is planning to launch an enhanced RTX 4080 in early 2024 for the same price as the regular 4080, according to a new report from MEGAsizeGPU.

The report says that this new RTX 4080 could either be the 4080 Super or the 4080 Ti. There is a higher chance for it to be a 4080 Ti since it would align better with Nvidia’s current lineup of Ada Lovelace offerings.

Expected Specifications

Whichever name it gets, the forthcoming GeForce RTX 4080 Ti will feature the AD102 GPU core, which promises a slightly enhanced core configuration compared to the vanilla RTX 4080. This new model is anticipated to have a TGP (Total Graphics Power) rating of 450W, with a practical power consumption likely falling within the range of 380-420W.

Moreover, there’s the possibility of an upgraded memory configuration, potentially offering a 320-bit memory interface and 20 GB of VRAM, as opposed to the existing RTX 4080, which features a 256-bit interface and 16 GB of VRAM. This new card aims to bridge the significant performance and specification gap that currently exists between the RTX 4080 and RTX 4090 models.

Pricing

The pricing, as mentioned before, is expected to be around the same ballpark as the current RTX 4080 at around $1199. This means that we could also see an official price drop for the RTX 4080 down to $999.

It’s important to note that the RTX 4080, priced at $1199 US, faced backlash in the consumer market, primarily because of its unfavorable price-to-performance ratio. While recent price reductions may potentially boost sales to some extent, this card remains one of the less favored choices among the RTX 40 series.