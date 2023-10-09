PCB Provides Crucial Injury Update on Naseem Shah, Ihsanullah and Mohammad Hasnain

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has shared an update on the injuries of the three fast bowlers, Ihsanullah, Mohammad Hasnain, and Naseem Shah.

Ihsanullah, who has featured for Pakistan in one ODI and four T20Is, suffered an elbow injury. The 20-year-old has been ruled out from international cricket since playing for Pakistan in the ODI series against New Zealand at home this year in April.

Ihsanullah had to undergo surgery in a private hospital in Lahore. A doctor was flown in from England to operate Ihsanullah in the first week of September.

After the operation, the fast bowler was placed in an elbow brace for four weeks, with a doctor and physio attending him on a daily basis. His condition is satisfactory and the brace will be removed at the end of the fifth week. Afterward, he will proceed with rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore.

23-year-old Hasnain sustained an ankle injury while playing in the Lanka Premier League in August. He traveled to England from Sri Lanka and had an MRI. The scans revealed the fast bowler requires rehabilitation for his ankle, which has been under process since 13 September in England.

20-year-old Naseem got injured during the Asia Cup, ruling him out of the ICC World Cup 2023. Following the injury, the fast bowler underwent shoulder surgery earlier last week. During the operation, he remained absolutely stable and was discharged from the hospital the next day.

He will be attended by two physiotherapists for his rehabilitation initially at the hospital and also later at the training ground and gym. During this entire period, he will be continuously monitored and the doctor who operated on him will see him again in the third week of October.