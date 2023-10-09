The Dutch Set New Bowling Record Against New Zealand in ODI World Cup

The Netherlands began their second World Cup encounter against New Zealand by keeping a strong grip on the game at the start, avoiding any runs from being scored in the opening three overs.

This incredible performance equaled a historical record.

The Netherlands won the toss and chose to bowl first for the second time in a row at the 2023 World Cup. They made another strong start with their bowling attack today at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

The Netherlands had taken three wickets in the opening ten overs of their previous match against Pakistan at the same venue, leaving their opponents stumbling at 38-3.

Today’s performance was even more impressive, as they began with three consecutive maiden overs, equaling the record for the most consecutive maiden overs to begin an innings in men’s ODI World Cup history.

Aryan Dutt, who also bowled first against Pakistan, took the new ball once more. His bowling partner for today was different, with Ryan Klein replacing Logan van Beek.

However, they bowled tightly and consistently, making it difficult for Devon Conway and Will Young of New Zealand to find gaps in the field.

It should be noted that this was only the second time in the men’s ODI World Cup history that an innings began with three straight maiden overs. The first time this happened was during the West Indies-South Africa World Cup game in Cape Town in 2003 when Shaun Pollock and Makhaya Ntini teamed to bowl three maiden overs against the West Indies opening pair of Chris Gayle and Wavell Hinds.

Furthermore, despite the sluggish start, Conway and Young recovered swiftly, hitting 43 runs in the next four overs. New Zealand’s total at the end of the first ten overs was 63-0, which the Netherlands did not expect following their impressive start.

Meanwhile, New Zealand scored 322 runs, thanks to Ravindra’s key 51 runs, Mitchell’s crucial 48 runs, and skipper Latham’s 53 runs, helping New Zealand to a massive total.