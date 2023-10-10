FBR Transfers 33 Senior Officials in Major Reshuffle

By ProPK Staff | Published Oct 10, 2023 | 10:33 pm

In a major reshuffle, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has transferred and posted 33 senior officials of the Inland Revenue Service including Chief Commissioners, and Commissioners Inland Revenue Appeals.

A notification issued by the FBR revealed that the FBR has transferred and posted 33 officers of (BS-19-21) with immediate effect and until further orders.

Sheikh Zahid Masood (Inland Revenue Service/BS-20 has been transferred and posted as Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue, (OPS) Corporate Tax Office, Karachi.

Muhammad Azhar Ansari (Inland Revenue Service/BS-20) has been given a new assignment as Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue, Regional Tax Office, Quetta. Dr. Muhammad Sarmad Qureshi (Inland Revenue Service/BS-21) will now work as Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue, Regional Tax Office, Sahiwal.

Laila Ghafoor (Inland Revenue Service/BS-20) has been given a new assignment as Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue, Regional Tax Office, Bahawalpur. Najeeb Ahmad Memon (Inland Revenue Service/BS-20) has been made a FBR Member.

