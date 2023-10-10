Planning Minister Directs to Accelerate Work on CPEC Projects in Gwadar

Caretaker Minister for Planning Development & Special Initiatives Muhammad Sami Saeed Tuesday reviewed progress over China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects in Gwadar while directing the ministries and divisions to further accelerate the work.

The minister gave these directions while chairing a meeting to review the progress of CPEC projects in Gwadar. The representatives of various ministries and divisions gave a detailed briefing on the implementation status of their respective projects in Gwadar.

While chairing the meeting, the planning minister said that the interim government is committed to implementing the CPEC projects while directing the relevant ministries and divisions to further expedite the work on these projects to complete them timely.

In the recent budget, the allocation for Balochistan has been doubled which indicates the federal government is committed to uplifting the province. He said that several projects have been completed in Balochistan related to the education, health, and social sectors to facilitate the people of Balochistan, said the minister while reiterating that the government will continue its efforts to uplift the province.

Officials from the Interior Ministry gave a detailed briefing on the security of Chinese working in Pakistan. The minister asked the relevant ministry and provincial governments to further beef up the security to avoid any untoward incidents.

The meeting was attended by the Secretary Planning Ministry, Secretary Ministry of Maritime Affairs, Chief Economist, Chairman of Gwadar Port Authority, Director General of Gwadar Development Authority, and other representatives from various ministries