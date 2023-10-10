Punjab is Considering Weekly Holiday for Schools

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Oct 10, 2023 | 4:24 pm

📢 For the latest Education news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

In a major announcement, the Punjab government has announced an extra weekly holiday for all private and government schools.

As part of the effort to mitigate smog in the provincial capital, Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa decided to close schools every Wednesday “until further notice”.  

Additionally, the school staff has been ordered to work from home.

Furthermore, markets, banks, private institutions, clubs, and hotels are also expected to remain closed. According to the announcement, Lahore will witness a full shutdown every Wednesday.

Last week, the Lahore High Court (LHC) had directed to halt all new construction projects for 6 months, from October to March, due to the concerning level of air pollution.

Update:

In contrast to the media reports earlier, government of Punjab has stated that no decisions have been finalized at this point. “We had an insightful discussions with a panel of experts regarding SMOG reduction,” it said in statement.

The experts made various proposals, which will be thoroughly examined “and deliberated upon during the upcoming Cabinet meeting.” The government of Punjab added that the Air Quality Index (AQI) is under control due to the recent rain. However, the plan for maintaining and improving the AQI will be determined after the Cabinet meeting.

Arsalan Khattak

    • lens

    Writer Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar Gives His Two Cents On Co-Education In Society
    Read more in lens

    proproperty

    Interim CM Punjab Mohsin Naqvi Calls for Timely Project Completion
    Read more in proproperty
    Get Alerts

    ProPakistani Community

    Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

    Tech & Telecom
    Business
    Auto
    General & Pakistan
    Sports
    Entertainment
    WhatsApp Channel
    close
    >