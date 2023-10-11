IMF Projects Decline in General Govt Gross Debt for Pakistan in 2024

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has projected a decline in General Government Gross Debt for Pakistan from 76.6 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2023 to 72.2 percent in 2024.

According to the IMF report Fiscal Monitor, the General Government Gross Debt for Pakistan is projected to decline from 76.6 percent of GDP in 2023 to 72.2 percent in 2024. The Fund has projected a decline in the net debt for Pakistan from 71.6 percent of the GDP in 2023 to 68.3 percent in 2024.

The government revenue is projected at 12.5 percent of GDP for 2024 and 12.4 percent for 2025 against 11.4 percent during the same period in 2023 and 12.1 percent in 2022.

The Fund has projected the government primary balance at 0.4 percent for 2024 against -1.2 percent in 2023. Further, the government’s overall balance is projected at -7.6 percent for 2024 against -8.1 percent in 2023.

The Fund has projected an increase in the government expenditure for Pakistan from 19.5 percent of GDP in 2023 to 20.1 percent in 2024.

According to the report the country’s debt to average maturity in 2023 is estimated at 33.8 percent of GDP. There would be a total gross financing need of about 23.7 percent of GDP in 2023. Gross financing need is defined as the projected overall balance and maturing government debt in 2023.